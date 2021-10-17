SAPD creates way for officers to connect with children through sports

"We try to keep kids off the streets," the officer said. Volleyball, baseball, basketball and I recently started introducing boxing into the fold."

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police needs your help. The department's 'Police Athletic League' is asking for equipment for its after-school sports program.

SAPD Officer Julio Cavazos is with the PAL program. The department's non-profit is a way for officers to connect with children through after school sports.

"We try to keep kids off the streets," the officer said. Volleyball, baseball, basketball and I recently started introducing boxing into the fold."

Officer Cavazos said he was an inner-city kid too and understands what these are kids are going through. He said bridging this gap, with this program, is making a big difference.

"The kids interacting with us and not seeing us as uniforms and badges, and it becomes personal," he said. "We can talk to each other on a personal level. We can really break down those barriers."

On Monday, the organization is having its largest and only fundraiser, a golf tournament But, while teams are full, Cavazos is still asking for donations.

"All the money that we receive is used to buy baseballs, baseball bats, gloves," he said. "We need a new pitching machine, a lot of things. If we can get officers to work with kids in their community, it really brings us closer together."