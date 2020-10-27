SAPD cracks down on street racing; 24 arrested, 33 charged and 12 vehicles towed

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department arrested 24 people after a street racing group blocked intersections, threw rocks and bottles at police officers and damaged property, authorities said.
The incident happened Tuesday around 12:15 a.m. in a parking lot in the 600 block of West Theo Avenue south of downtown.
SAPD also reported 33 charges and 12 vehicles towed.
The San Antonio Fire Department posted a photo of a wrecked car on Facebook Saturday with the caption:
"Street racing and street takeovers can be deadly. Please do NOT intentionally block the highway or roads! Last Sunday, approximately 30 vehicles blocked an intersection. This prevented an SAFD vehicle from heading to a call. Just imagine if it was YOUR loved one that needed our help. You can always report this illegal activity to 210-225-TIPS (8477)."