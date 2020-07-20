Couple shot while driving; suspects have not been identified, police say

The reason for the shooting is unknown, police said.

SAN ANTONIO — A couple was shot multiple times while driving. But they told authorities they have no clue who shot them and why, San Antonio Police said.

The incident happened just before 10 p.m. Sunday near downtown. The shooting location was not reported, but the couple called for help in the 200 block of Bee Street.

Police said a man and a woman, who were between the ages of 46 and 51, were both shot; the man had a gunshot wound to the back and the woman had a gunshot wound to the cheek. Authorities say they are expected to survive.