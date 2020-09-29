SAPD: Construction worker critically injured in construction zone crash

Police said the worker was knocked from the backhoe when a fast moving truck clipped it.

SAN ANTONIO — Emergency surgery is underway as doctors try to save the life of a worker critically injured in a construction zone crash, San Antonio police say.

The incident happened Tuesday morning on Martin Luther King Drive and Upland Road on the city's east side.

Police say they believe the pickup truck hit a piece of construction equipment that was trying to cross the street just before 8 a.m.

They say the driver of the backhoe was not injured, but another man on the machine was thrown from the vehicle.

Witnesses say the sun in the eyes of the pickup driver may have been a factor. Police say the injured man was rushed into surgery at San Antonio Military Medical Center with what they said might be life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the pickup was also taken to the hospital to be checked out for what appeared to be minor injuries.

It is unclear if the pickup driver will face any charges at this time as the investigation continues, police say.

The job site, on a curve, is part of a $7 million drainage improvement project for the Eastwood Village neighborhood.

SAPD: The worker was knocked from this backhoe when a fast moving truck clipped it. They’re not sure which vehicle ran over the man. #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/6mHf3Dz2cN — SueKENS5 (@SueKENS5) September 29, 2020