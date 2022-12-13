SAPD conducting bomb squad detonation training in south San Antonio

SAPD is conducting bomb squad training detonations Tuesday. There is no public threat.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police's Bomb Squad Unit will be conducting training detonation Tuesday from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the SAPD training academy.

SAPD’s Bomb Squad Unit will be conducting training detonations today from 9:00am- 2:00pm at the SAPD training academy, located off of SE loop 410 and Moursund. Please do not be alarmed. Posted by San Antonio Police Department on Tuesday, December 13, 2022

There is no threat to the public and no need to be alarmed, police advise.

The detonations will take place at the training academy located off SE Loop 410 and Moursund.

