SAPD Chief McManus' car broken into, vest stolen

Police Chief McManus' SAPD ballistic vest was stolen out of the 2021 Chevy Tahoe.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police Chief William McManus' car was broken into and his SAPD ballistic vest was stolen, Friday night officials say.

SAPD responded to Rosewood near Shook Avenue around 9 p.m. after receiving a call about someone breaking into a Tahoe.

A person was driving when they noticed someone in a red hoodie inside of a Tahoe. When the suspect was illuminated by the witness' headlights, the suspect jumped of out of the SUV and into a grey car.

There was no other information provided, but this story will be updated when more details are received.

