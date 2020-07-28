x
SAPD: Cashier robbed at gunpoint at north-side convenience store

Police said a man walked inside the store, pointed a gun at the cashier and demanded money.

SAN ANTONIO — A cashier was shaken up after he was robbed at gunpoint at a north-side convenience store.

The incident happened around 11:15 p.m. Monday at the Circle K on 841 East Bitters near US Highway 281.

Police said a man walked inside the store, pointed a gun at the cashier and demanded money. The cashier complied and the suspect took off.

Authorities did not provide a suspect description but they said the investigation is ongoing.

The store was shut down temporarily and no injuries were reported.

