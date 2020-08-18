SAPD: Car slams into pole; driver and passenger run from crash

Police said a witness reported the accident and told police he saw the driver of the car run a red light, then crash into the stoplight pole at the intersection.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police are looking for two people who they say crashed their car into a light pole and then took off.

The incident took place around 4 a.m. Tuesday in the intersection of the Interstate 35 Southbound Access Road and Division Avenue on the south side.

The witness said a male driver and female passenger got out of the car and ran away from the crash. The witness told police the driver may have appeared intoxicated, but police did not find any evidence in the vehicle that the person had been drinking.

Police also said the vehicle was not stolen.