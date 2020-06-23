SAPD: Car crash on I-35 traps driver upside down in vehicle

Police said a maroon car was driving in the middle lane of I-35 when it merged into a white car, causing the driver of the white car to lose control.

SAN ANTONIO — A car crash on Interstate 35 trapped a driver upside down in his vehicle, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident took place around 11:30 p.m. Monday on I-35 near Splashtown on the city's east side.

Police said a maroon car was driving in the middle lane of I-35 when it merged into a white car, causing the driver of the white car to lose control and roll multiple times.

The driver of that white car is a 35-year-old man who was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the maroon car is 28-years-old and is in critical condition at Brooke Army Medical Center.