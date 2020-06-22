SAPD: Camera footage shows heated argument leading up to shooting at north-side bar

The suspect allegedly came back to clean the scene.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police arrested a 49-year-old man who allegedly shot and killed another man. He has been identified as Felix "Joe" Sanchez.

The incident took place on June 13 outside a bar in the 4000 block of Vance Jackson Road on the city's north side.

Police found the victim around 6:50 a.m. in the alley of the bar. Authorities said it appeared the victim had been moved from the bar patio to the alley. The victim was identified as 45-year-old Jose Ramon Jurado.

The bar owner gave police consent to the camera footage which showed a man and a woman on the patio talking to Jurado.

SAPD said the conversation appeared to be "heated" and the footage shows the victim standing up and moving towards the man and the woman. The victim then fell to the ground after being shot by the man and the two took off.