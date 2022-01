The San Antonio Police Department will be conducting their Bomb Squad training on the south side between 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department said their Bomb Squad will be conduction several detonations Sunday between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. as apart of training.

This training will be taking place at the SAPD Training Academy located off SE Loop 410 and Moursound.

If you hear any sounds, SAPD says to not be alarmed.