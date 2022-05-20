SAPD Chief McManus announces positive COVID-19 diagnosis

He made the announcement on Twitter Friday afternoon, thanks fire department officials for helping to take care of him.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police Chief William McManus is contending with mild COVID-19 symptoms after testing positive for the virus "earlier this week," according to a Twitter post shared shortly before 4 p.m. He added that he's recovering at home in the meantime.

I tested positive for COVID earlier this week. A big thank you to Chief Hood and @SATXFire for taking great care of me, and a special thank you to Fire Engineer Brian Lodge, who stayed with me through the whole process.



Feeling mild symptoms, but I’m recovering at home. — Chief Bill McManus (@Chief_McManus) May 20, 2022

McManus was the second major San Antonio-area leader to announce his coronavirus diagnosis in a matter of hours Friday afternoon, after Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff said he and his wife were also experiencing mild symptoms.

The cases come as infections rise across the country, including San Antonio. More than 400 new cases were reported Friday by Metro Health, along with one additional virus-related death. May's numbers, however, pale in comparison, to the omicron spike that had the community in its grip earlier this year.

