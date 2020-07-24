SAPD: Bicyclist runs red light, gets hit by car

The juvenile bicyclist has been taken to University Hospital.

SAN ANTONIO — A juvenile bicyclist was taken to an area hospital in stable condition with serious injuries after getting hit by a car Thursday night.

Officers were called out to the intersection of Mulberry and San Pedro Street around 10:30 p.m. for a crash.

At the scene, officers found a juvenile that had been hit by a car and the car that hit him.

EMS rendered aid to the victims and took him to a nearby hospital.

An official with SAPD said that the car was driving south along San Pedro when the bicyclist ran a red light and darted out in front of the car. The driver was unable to stop in time and hit the cyclist.