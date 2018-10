SAN ANTONIO — Law enforcement in the Alamo City is getting behind the fight against breast cancer.

For the first time ever, Bexar County deputies will sport pink patches for the month of October.

Four women within the sheriff's office were given special patches for surviving their own battles with breast cancer.

SAPD will sport similar patches on their uniforms as well.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month! #SAPD officers will be wearing pink patches in an effort to raise money for the @SusanGKomen Organization which donates money for research and awareness. pic.twitter.com/Ii68JFeiUa — San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) October 1, 2018

