SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are asking for help finding a missing 33-year-old woman last seen in north Bexar County.

Varsin Archer was last seen on the 2000 block of Encino Vista wearing a pink jacket, grey sweatpants and a head rag. She is currently bald, and has a medical condition that requires a doctor's care.

If you have seen her or may know where she is, please contact the SAPD Missing Person's Unit at (210) 207-7660.