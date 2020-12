Officers were called to John James Park on Holbrook Trail on December 23, 2020 regarding an indecent exposure incident.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police need your help finding the man pictured below.

Officers were called out to John James Park on the Holbrook Trail just before 7 p.m. on December 23, 2020 for an incident involving Indecency with a Child-Exposure.

SAPD's Special Victims Unit needs the public’s assistance in identifying the photographed individual.