SAPD asking for your help finding teen girl missing for 11 days

She was last seen on the northeast side of town.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police need your help finding a missing teenage girl last seen on the northeast side of town.

Emma Becker Allison, 17, is 5'11" tall, weighs bout 140 pounds and has green eyes and blonde hair. SAPD says she was last seen on the 300 block of Pike Road near North Vandiver Road eleven days ago. She was wearing a black Marilyn Monroe shirt, gray sweatpants and black tennis shoes.

Police say she has a diagnosed medical condition.

If you have seen her or know where she might be, please call San Antonio Police Missing Persons Uint at (210) 207-7660.

