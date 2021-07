10-year-old Angel Dancy and 6-year-old Devin Dancy were last seen at the 9110 block of Broadway Drive shortly before noon, SAPD said.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating two kids last seen on the northeast side Thursday.

10-year-old Angel Dancy and 6-year-old Devin Dancy were last seen at the 9110 block of Broadway Drive shortly before noon, SAPD said in a Facebook post.

