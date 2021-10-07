SAPD asking for public help in locating missing 12-year-old

Lestat Jordan Hernandez-Covarrubias was last seen Saturday Oct. 2 in the 1000 block of Lock Street.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 12-year-old.

Hernandez-Covarrubias is described as being 4'10, 130 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a red graphic t-shirt, blue jeans, white high-top tennis shoes, diamond stud earrings in both ears and a silver necklace.