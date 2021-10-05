SAPD asking for public help in finding murder suspect

The San Antonio Police Department's Homicide Unit is asking for the public's assistance in finding Angel Nathan Gonzales, who is a suspect in a murder case.

On Oct. 3, just before 7 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Leal Street for a cutting. Police said when they arrived, they found 30-year-old Isaac Aguilar suffering from stab wounds.

Police said witnesses told them Aguilar and Angel Nathan Gonzales, 28, got into a heated argument, then Gonzales allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed Aguilar several times.

Aguilar was rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries, police said.