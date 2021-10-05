SAPD asking for public help in finding murder suspect

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department's Homicide Unit is asking for the public's assistance in finding a murder suspect.
On Oct. 3, just before 7 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Leal Street for a cutting. Police said when they arrived, they found 30-year-old Isaac Aguilar suffering from stab wounds.
Police said witnesses told them Aguilar and Angel Nathan Gonzales, 28, got into a heated argument, then Gonzales allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed Aguilar several times.
Aguilar was rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries, police said.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Gonzales, you are asked to contact SAPD's Homicide Unit at (210) 207-7635.