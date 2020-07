Rivera was last seen in the 100 block of Jackson Keller on June 23.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police are asking for your help to find Samuel ' Sammy' Rivera, who has been missing since June 23.

Rivera, 27, was last seen on June 23 in the 100 block of Jackson Keller.

He stands at 5'8" and weighs around 237 pounds. Rivera has brown eyes and black hair. He also has a diagnosed medical condition that requires a doctor's care.