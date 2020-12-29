x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

San Antonio's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | San Antonio, Texas | KENS5.com

Local News

SAPD asking for help to find endangered missing teen Juliana Juarez

Juliana, 15, was last seen in the 7500 block of Westlyn on December 27, 2020.
Credit: KENS 5

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are asking for the public's help to find 15-year-old Juliana Martez Juarez. 

Juarez, 15, was last seen on December 27 in the 7500 block of Westlyn and is considered an endangered missing child. 

Juliana has a diagnosed medical condition that requires a doctor's care. 

As can be seen in her photo, she has straight ear top length blonde hair. Juarez stands at 4'11" and weighs around 97 pounds. She has brown eyes and a light complexion. 

Credit: KENS 5

Anyone with any information on Juarez's whereabouts is asked to call SAPD's missing persons unit at (210)-207-7660. 