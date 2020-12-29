SAPD asking for help to find endangered missing teen Juliana Juarez

Juliana, 15, was last seen in the 7500 block of Westlyn on December 27, 2020.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are asking for the public's help to find 15-year-old Juliana Martez Juarez.

Juarez, 15, was last seen on December 27 in the 7500 block of Westlyn and is considered an endangered missing child.

Juliana has a diagnosed medical condition that requires a doctor's care.

As can be seen in her photo, she has straight ear top length blonde hair. Juarez stands at 4'11" and weighs around 97 pounds. She has brown eyes and a light complexion.