The San Antonio police Department was asking for the public's assistance Friday in identifying a woman found wandering the downtown several months back.

The woman was reportedly located in August, and by the day of the department's press release, November 16, had not been identified.

The woman was in the care of a local facility following, and SAPD said this she was not being sought as part of a criminal case.

Anyone with information on her identity is encouraged to contact the San Antonio Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

