SAPD asking for help finding missing teen Natalie Martinez

Martinez, 15, was last seen in the 16000 block of Bitter Creek.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is asking the public for their help to find missing teenager Natalie Martinez.

Martinez, 15, was last seen in the 16000 block of Bitter Creek.

The teen has a diagnosed medical condition. She is right-handed and has long brown hair and brown eyes. Natalie weighs around 190 pounds and stands at 5'5".

Natalie was last seen wearing a long sleeve grey shirt with jeans rolled at the ankles and whit crocs, along with a silver charm bracelet on her left wrist and a silver chain necklace with a pink heart.