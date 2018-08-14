SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department arrested a man accused of exposing himself at a northeast-side drive-thru.

On July 21st, 27-year-old Terrence Palumbo reportedly exposed himself while in a restaurant drive-thru on Thousand Oaks. Right now, police know of at least two other incidents that happened within the last month.

ARRESTED: 27-year-old Terrence Palumbo was arrested on 3 new charges of Indecent Exposure. To date, our #SVU detectives have 7 Indecent Exposure cases against Palumbo. Please call #SAPD’s #SVU at 210-207-2313 if you believe you’re a victim of this suspect. pic.twitter.com/Yy3YsIKmJe — San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) August 22, 2018

In a separate incident that occurred July 17, Palumbo is accused of exposing himself while driving aggressively on the highway. On July 7, Palumbo allegedly exposed himself to another person as she was putting gas in her vehicle at a convenience store near 410 and Marbach.

According to police, Palumbo drives a dark colored Ford Escape SUV. Please call SAPD’s SVU at 210-207-2313 if you believe you’re a victim of this suspect.

