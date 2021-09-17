SAPD arrests 'local law enforcement officer' after he agreed to a sex act

Pete Perez was charged with soliciting prostitution, Bexar County records show.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department says a local law enforcement officer was arrested after agreeing to a "sex act."

The suspect has been identified as 57-year-old Pete Perez. He was arrested around 5 p.m. Thursday. He was charged with soliciting prostitution, Bexar County records show.

Authorities were undercover conducting an operation. SAPD says, "While conducting the operation, a case was made when the defendant agreed to a sex act. The defendant once stopped at the listed location and was arrested without incident."

Police did not report Perez' employer and did not say how long he has worked in law enforcement.