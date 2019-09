SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police have arrested Kerwin Bryant, 40, after he confessed to robbing multiple stores with a handgun.

Police arrested Bryant on Friday, charging him with aggravated robbery. He confessed to three robberies after he was shown stills of a masked male holding a gun with his left hand, reaching for the victims.

Authorities said over $1,600 was stolen in total. Bryant was taken to the Bexar County Jail after his confession.