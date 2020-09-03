SAN ANTONIO — An argument between two women led to shots fired on the southwest side, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident took place around 8 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of New Laredo Highway.

When police arrived, they found bullet casings scattered along the block. Authorities said a group of people in their 20s were at a duplex when two women started to argue.

That's when a man pulled out a pistol, prompting several others to grab weapons, police said.

Some people ran off and several others started shooting, authorities said.

One person was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head, officials said.

A few suspects were questioned by police, but no arrests have been made.

