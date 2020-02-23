SAN ANTONIO — A man is in critical condition after a shooting north of downtown, San Antonio Police said.

The incident took place around 2:30 a.m. Sunday on East French Place.

Police said an argument happened at a bar on St. Mary's Street and two men were kicked out.

The fight between those two men escalated and one of them shot the other in the lower abdomen on East French, police said.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition.

The suspect sped off in a dark-colored car. No arrests have been reported.

