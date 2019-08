SAN ANTONIO — A shooting at a northeast-side apartment complex injured a 37-year-old woman and a 14-year-old boy, San Antonio Police said.

The incident took place around 10 p.m. Tuesday at the Horizon Apartments in the 4800 block of Goldfield near Rittiman Road.

Police said a fight may have broken out, which led to the shooting. The 14-year-old was grazed by a bullet and the woman was taken to Northeast Baptist Hospital.

Police did not say whether the suspect was caught.