SAPD announces 'San Antonio Neighbors Together' kickoff Saturday

It's your chance to pickup information about the event that was formerly known as National Night Out, which is Tuesday, October 3.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police announce they will hold a San Antonio Neighbors Together (SANT) kickoff event on Saturday.

Formerly known as 'National Night Out,' the event is for neighbors to gather in effort to reduce crime.

The kickoff party will be held on September 30 from 9 a.m. until noon at the Frank Garrett Multi-Service Center located on 1226 NW 18th Street in San Antonio.

The event is a "community outreach initiative aimed at uniting neighborhoods together and fostering a police-community relationship truly reflects the unique spirit of our city," according to SAPD.

Police invite everyone to come by and pick up information from a wide range of organizations and enjoy the festivities in anticipation of SANT 2023.

402 neighborhoods in the San Antonio area have registered thus far for SANT, which is a significant increase from the 304 neighborhoods that participated in 2022. The actual event is on October 3.

Police say this growth demonstrates the increasing commitment of the San Antonio community to come together for the common goal of building safer and more connected neighborhoods.

"SAPD would like to express our sincere gratitude and applaud all the non-profit and for-profit organizations, schools, faith communities, city departments and neighborhoods for their individual collaborative efforts in making San Antonio a safer place to live," said SAPD. "We are also deeply grateful for the challenging work that our first responders undertake 24/7, 365 days a year, however, we recognize that addressing crime and ensuring community safety cannot rely solely on our first responders. It takes a collective effort from every corner of our lives-our personal lives, our families, our schools, our workplaces and our neighborhoods."

San Antonio Neighbors Together is held every year on the first Tuesday in October. The 2023 event will be held on Tuesday, October 3.

Everyone is invited, so get outside and spend some time with your neighbors.

