SAPD: Altercation at party leads to stabbing on northwest side

The man was rushed to University Hospital in serious condition.

SAN ANTONIO — A stabbing took place at a party on the city's northwest side, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. Sunday in the 13900 block of Babcock Road.

Police said details are limited at this time, but a group of men tried to get into a party and were not allowed in because "it was full."

At some point, an altercation between the group of men and people inside took place, leading to a man being stabbed twice in the abdomen.

The man was rushed to University Hospital in serious condition. Authorities detained several people for questioning and a vehicle matching the suspects' description was found a block away. Four people were reportedly inside the car.

One of the men ran and the other three were detained. Police said it's unclear if they were involved. Authorities are continuing their investigation.