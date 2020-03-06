SAPD: 64-year-old man shot in the arm while in east-side home

Police said they found numerous shell casings outside and several bullet holes in the house.

SAN ANTONIO — A 64-year-old man was shot in the arm while inside an east-side home, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident took place around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Dakota Street.

No one saw the shooting suspect and it is unclear if it was a drive-by or if that suspect was on foot. The victim was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in stable condition.