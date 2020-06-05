SAN ANTONIO — A driver hit a 4-year-old girl, but then took off without stopping for help, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident took place before 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 12800 block of Applewhite Road near South Zarzamora Street on the south side.

Police said the child was playing in the street outside her house when a black truck came speeding down the road, driving over her. She was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

A neighbor told KENS 5 that she worries about the kids playing in the street because she witnesses vehicles not obeying the speed limit signs.

Authorities are still looking for the black truck that didn't stop.

