SAN ANTONIO — A 20-year old man was shot in a drive-by shooting on the northwest side, San Antonio Police said.

The incident took place Wednesday around 5 a.m. in the 1000 block of Hortencia Street near Culebra Road.

When police arrived, the victim appeared to have a non-life threatening injury and was taken to University Hospital.

Witnesses were taken to the Homicide unit for further questioning. No arrests were reported.