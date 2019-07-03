SAN ANTONIO — As authorities continue to investigate what happened in a Monday morning San Antonio Police officer-involved shooting that killed a suspect, SAPD says two other officers on the scene have been fired after apparently not responding appropriately in the situation.

“I expect that all SAPD officers will respond appropriately to protect their fellow officers in times of danger,” SAPD Chief William McManus said. “In this case, that did not happen and I felt that the appropriate response was to terminate the two probationary officers.”

Daniel Moncada, 27, died at the hospital after being shot by a 26-year veteran officer. Sergeant Steven Castillo struck Moncada multiple times when Moncada allegedly fired a shotgun in their direction.

No police were injured in the incident, which occurred early in the morning in a northwest San Antonio neighborhood.

The terminated officers have not been identified by police.