SAPD: 19-year-old shot in the head outside apartment building

SAN ANTONIO — A 19-year-old was shot in the head outside an apartment complex, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday outside an apartment building in the 8800 block of Starcrest Drive on the city's northeast side.

When police arrived, they found the 19-year-old with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Authorities said some sort of "disturbance" happened in front of the apartment, and a suspect shot the teen.

The motive is unknown at this time, but police are looking for possible witnesses to assist on identifying the gunman.