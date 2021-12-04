SAPD: 16-year-old arrested for manslaughter after accidently shooting man

When authorities arrived, they found the victim had passed away. Police said the victim was accidently shot by the suspect.

SAN ANTONIO — A 16-year-old was arrested and booked for manslaughter, accused of shooting and killing a 20-year-old man, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of South Elmendorf.

When authorities arrived, they found the victim had passed away. Police said the victim was accidently shot by the suspect.

Several people were reportedly there and authorities arrested the teenager. Those people were asked to provide statements as to what took place.

The suspect was taken to youth services for processing and then he was booked for manslaughter.