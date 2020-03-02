SAN ANTONIO — A 14-year-old boy was shot in a drug deal on the city's northwest side, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident took place around 8:30 p.m. Sunday at The Outpost apartments in the 6800 block of UTSA Boulevard.

Police said the teenager and his friend were at the apartments, purchasing marijuana from two unknown suspects.

During the transaction, the 14-year-old's friend attempted to grab the marijuana from the unknown seller, seemingly in an effort to steal it, police said.

The seller then shot at the teenager and his friend, hitting the teen twice in the back. He was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

No arrests were reported.

RELATED: Cocaine, weapons, kidnapping: West Texas drug lord awaits trial in Midland

RELATED: Dog dies after finding bag filled with meth