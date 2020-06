Police said a family member was grabbing something from a closet when a gun fell out and discharged.

SAN ANTONIO — A 13-year-old girl is in the hospital after what police say was an accidental shooting.

The incident took place around 12:20 a.m. Monday in the 4000 block of Indian Sunrise on the city's east side.

Police said a family member was grabbing something from a closet when a gun fell out and discharged.