SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department responded to a shooting on the city's west side.

The incident took place around 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Saltillo Street at Father Albert Benavides Park.

Witnesses said they heard several shots fired at the basketball court.

SAPD Chief William McManus identified the deceased as a 16-year-old. A 19-year-old and another victim in their late teens were injured in the shooting. The 19-year-old was shot in the leg, according to McManus.

Police are still looking for several people in connection to the shooting. No description of a suspect has been reported.