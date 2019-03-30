SAN ANTONIO — Officers with SAPD say one man is in custody and another dead after a shooting on San Antonio's northwest side Saturday afternoon.

According to SAPD Spokesperson Carlos Ortiz, officers arrived at a house on the 4100 block of Willowbrook Drive shortly after 1 p.m. in response to reports of a shooting. There, they immediately found Danny Allen in the backyard, who "they were able to apprehend without incident."

Ortiz said officers later found a man in his 70s, unidentified at this time, dead from an unspecified number of gunshot wounds in the bedroom of the residence. According to Ortiz, officers found out a couple was arguing in the bedroom when Allen walked into the room "unprovoked" and shot, killing his stepfather.

Allen is facing murder charges after the incident.

"There's no preliminary indication that there's been problems at the home," Ortiz added.

The investigation is ongoing.