SAPD: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting on the northeast side

SAN ANTONIO — One man is dead and another man was taken to a hospital after a drive-by shooting on the city's northeast side.

When SAPD arrived, they found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound to the chest and another man in his 30s with a gunshot wound to the arm. The man who was shot in the chest died at the scene and the man shot in the arm was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in stable condition.