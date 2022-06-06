SAPA! shelters completely full, desperately seeking pet fosters

The organization says 25 dogs and puppies are on the euthanasia list on Friday. They issued a "Code Red" meaning the dogs have just hours to be saved.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Pets Alive! is in desperate need of pet fosters in order to save dogs and puppies that are on the city's euthanasia list.

The organization says fostering an animal is the best way to help save them. That frees up a space in the shelter to save the dogs that are on the euthanasia list.