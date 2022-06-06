'We are completely full' | SAPA! has no space to rescue 25 dogs on the city's euthanasia list

The organization calls it a "Code Red" meaning they have no space in any of their three locations to take in dogs ang puppies set for euthanasia due to lack of space

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Pets Alive! is in urgent need of people to foster pets in order to save 25 dogs that are on the city's euthanasia list.

The organization calls it a "Code Red" meaning they have no space in any of their three locations to take in dogs ang puppies set for euthanasia due to lack of space at Animal Care services. There were 25 dogs on the list as of Friday and many have just hours to be saved, SAPA! said.

The organization urges that people volunteer to foster an animal currently at the shelter, because it could save that animals life, as well as free up space for an animal on the euthanasia list.

"It's been a very tough year so far, and we are grateful for the support of our community," the organization said in a news release.