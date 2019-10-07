SAN ANTONIO — Movie fans in the Alamo City will soon have one fewer option for places to cool off from the hot Texas summer. The Santikos Rialto theater will undergo extensive remodeling starting Thursday, July 18.

The theater will be temporarily closed as the location at 2938 NE Loop 410 is under construction. According to Santikos Entertainment, the venue will re-open this fall with new luxury recliners, a high-energy bar, arcade and updated audio and projection technology. An exact re-opening date has not been announced.

Santikos Entertainment operates eight other theaters in the San Antonio area.