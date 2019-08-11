SAN ANTONIO — As a way to say thank you to the men and women who have served our country, Santikos is offering all active and retired military a free movie ticket on November 11.

In honor of Veterans Day, all active and retired military will receive a free ticket to any Santikos location.

Military members must present a valid ID to claim their ticket.

"There is never a thank you big enough for our brave men and women. But we hope to see the theater full of Veterans. On behalf of Santikos we just want to always remember to say, THANK YOU to those that served and continue to serve," Andrew Brooks, Executive Director of Marketing and Sales for Santikos Entertainment said.