North Texas police department mourns loss of K-9 officer Lt. Dan

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Sansom Park Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its beloved K-9 officers.

The SPPD announced Tuesday that Lt. Dan had passed away after a recent cancer diagnosis. His last night on the job was March 1, where he completed an open air sniff on three separate cars while on one stop as part of a narcotics investigation.

Officer Hagin, Lt. Dan's handler, took the pup on one last ride in a police vehicle followed by one last successful (training) sniff, earning one of his favorite toys as reward, along with some heartfelt love.

The SPPD said Hagin and Lt. Dan had been partners for 11 years.

"Dan crossed over the Rainbow Bridge in the arms of his beloved partner," the department said.

"We will miss you now, but we will love you forever," they added.

Good boy, Lt. Dan! Rest In Peace.