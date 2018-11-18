SAN ANTONIO — The community is rallying around a popular northwest side restaurant after it was burglarized.

Ceasar Zepeda opened Sangria On The Burg two years ago.

"We're like one big family here," Zepeda said.

Early Saturday morning, Zepeda received an alert that something had set off the motion sensors at the restaurant.

"Initially you think it's probably just another sensor or your battery is low on your motion sensor," Zepeda said. "And then to see, wow, somebody actually broke in—I was in shock."

He said the burglars broke in through the side down and kicked in the metal door. Then, they took all the cash stashed in the office.

"To make that kind of money...it's a couple weeks, (but) that's a payroll right there," he said.

The incident has pushed Zepeda to install the security system, but with little evidence left behind, police told him there's a slim chance they will find out who is responsible.

"The officers told me there's a lot of home and commercial burglary in the area right now," Zepeda said. "It's the holiday time. It's on the rise and I don't think they pick between who they want to (target); they see the opportunity and they take it. Take the precautions before you wish you had."

The employees are planning on hosting a bake sale at the restaurant on Dec. 3 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. to try and raise the money that was lost.

