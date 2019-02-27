SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Commissioners voted on Tuesday to delay discussion on a sculpture project slated for San Pedro Creek Cultural Park—for the second time. The park has been open since May 2018, lacking the focal point in the Plaza de Fundacion.

On Tuesday during Commissioners’ Court, artists with the Bridge Project presented a small-scale model of the sculpture called the Creek Lines. The sculpture would have 30 stainless steel poles, each one symbolizing a decade of San Antonio’s 300-year history.

At the bottom of each pole, the sculpture would have etched text with the population in the last year of that decade. Important historical points about the decade would also be etched at the bottom of each pole.

Last May, Bexar County Commissioners turned down another sculpture design called Plethora. The estimated cost after design revisions would have been $1,534,025, twice as much as the budgeted cost for the project at $750,000.

The Creek Lines Project would cost a lot less at $425,000. The artists also included a proposal for an educational aspect of the project that would include field trips where children would have the opportunity to create a small replica of the Creek Lines sculpture.

However, in Tuesday's meeting, Commissioners expressed their concerns with the lack of grandeur of the new design.

“I think the intent of the court is to have a grand piece, grand in size and something that we can really get behind. My sense of this piece, lovingly and respectively, is that it hasn’t gotten the same support among the court,” said Precinct 4 Commissioner Tommy Calvert.

Commissioners ended up delaying the discussion of the project for another two months.

Meanwhile, the San Antonio River Authority said the artists with the Bridge Project will explore other design options for the Creek Lines sculpture, and address the Commissioners’ concerns about making the sculpture more of a presence in the plaza.

